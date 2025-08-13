A new study revealed the most dangerous cities for pedestrians, and lo and behold, two Texas cities are among the 10 most dangerous. And as much as it pains me to admit it, I’m surprised more Texas cities didn’t make the list.

Maybe it’s just that I’m an old, slow-rolling country boy, but I can’t stand driving in the big city. Not only do I hate being stuck in traffic, but I also get irritated at just how impatient many of the drivers in our biggest cities are. If you’re not at a total standstill, folks are constantly blowing past you at thirty miles an hour over the speed limit.

Fort Worth and San Antonio Named Among the Worst

So, it stands to reason that Fort Worth and San Antonio were named among the most dangerous cities for pedestrians. Hell, I would take it a step further and say they’re quite possibly among the most dangerous for anyone on or near the road. I’m not trying to piss anyone off, but it is what it is.

10 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities for Pedestrians

Albuquerque, NM Jacksonville, FL Las Vegas, NV Mesa, AZ Phoenix, AZ Fort Worth, TX San Antonio, TX Tucson, AZ Memphis, TN Charlotte, NC

On the bright side, at least we don’t live in Arizona. I’ve always heard there are a lot of bad drivers out there, and this study confirms it.

