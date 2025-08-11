Texas is a huge state in which severe weather is a threat year-round, so I wasn’t shocked when I saw that we’ve had more tornadoes than any other state this year. According to NOAA’s 2025 Annual Preliminary Report, the Lone Star State has had 145 tornadoes this year.

Preliminary NOAA Data Paints a Stormy Picture

Now, it’s important to point out that the report isn’t final. But for anyone who has been paying the slightest amount of attention to the weather in Texas this year, the preliminary report shouldn’t come as a shock. However, I will admit to being surprised at just how high the number was.

NOAA NOAA loading...

That said, this has been one of the most active severe weather seasons I can remember. I don’t recall ever getting as much hail as we have in 2025, and the graphic backs it up. There were 819 instances of severe hail this year. One of those instances was right here in Wichita Falls. Someone in my neighborhood is getting a new roof every day, and that’s been the case since April.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: These 3 Haunted Texas Sites Will Creep You Out

Storm Season Isn’t Done Yet

The thing is, we’re not out of the woods yet. There are still several months left in 2025, and, as I said, it’s pretty much always storm season in Texas. Let’s hope things calm down out there. I know storm chasers love it, but I, for one, have had enough.

Top Ten Deadliest Tornadoes in Texas History Over the next two months. All of these tornadoes celebrate their anniversaries in Texas. Let's look back on some of the worst storms this state has ever seen. Info taken from KSAT Gallery Credit: Stryker