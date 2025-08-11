145 Tornadoes and Counting: Texas’ Wild Weather Year Isn’t Over
Texas is a huge state in which severe weather is a threat year-round, so I wasn’t shocked when I saw that we’ve had more tornadoes than any other state this year. According to NOAA’s 2025 Annual Preliminary Report, the Lone Star State has had 145 tornadoes this year.
Preliminary NOAA Data Paints a Stormy Picture
Now, it’s important to point out that the report isn’t final. But for anyone who has been paying the slightest amount of attention to the weather in Texas this year, the preliminary report shouldn’t come as a shock. However, I will admit to being surprised at just how high the number was.
That said, this has been one of the most active severe weather seasons I can remember. I don’t recall ever getting as much hail as we have in 2025, and the graphic backs it up. There were 819 instances of severe hail this year. One of those instances was right here in Wichita Falls. Someone in my neighborhood is getting a new roof every day, and that’s been the case since April.
Storm Season Isn’t Done Yet
The thing is, we’re not out of the woods yet. There are still several months left in 2025, and, as I said, it’s pretty much always storm season in Texas. Let’s hope things calm down out there. I know storm chasers love it, but I, for one, have had enough.
