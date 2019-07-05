Texas Police Have Identified the Blue Bell Ice Cream Licker

The Lufkin police department has announced they've identified the girl in a viral video showing her lick a pint of Blue Bell ice cream and then return it to the freezer at Walmart.

In a video posted to Twitter last weekend, an unnamed female is seen being urged on to lick an opened container of Blue Bell ice cream and then put it back into the freezer:

Lufkin Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth told Yahoo that the woman in the video had been identified as a minor from San Antonio, so her name cannot be made public at this time, and the case would be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Officials believe the contaminated container was discovered before it could be sold, and Blue Bell pulled all containers of Tin Roof ice cream from the Lufkin Walmart.

Commenters expressed concern that Blue Bell doesn't have a factory seal on their ice cream, to which the company replied that their ice cream has a "natural seal",

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

It is believed that the unnamed minor will be charged with food tampering, which is not a felony in all states, but could carry a heavy fine and jail time.