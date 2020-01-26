Texas Rangers Fans Get First Look at New Stadium This Weekend

People in Arlington have been staring at the outside of this thing for awhile now, but they finally got to go inside the new Globe Life Field.

The former stadium Globe Life Park will remain in Arlington for now. Rangers fans will be enjoying future home games in an air conditioned venue called Globe Life Field. The Rangers held an open house basically this weekend where fans were invited to come out and take a look around.

What fans were most excited to see, the roof. Yes, the comfort of an afternoon Texas Rangers summer game. In the shade and air conditioning. Fans say the new stadium incorporates an old school feel into a more modern stadium. If you bought a twenty game season ticket plan, seven of those games would be day games. No one wants to go to those day games in July or August.

I'm happy for the new field and can't wait to check it out in August when my Orioles come to town. You can see more of what Rangers fans think of the new stadium here. Hopefully construction goes as planned and it will be ready for opening day.