Texas Ranked 8th Best State for Working from Home

How ironic is it that a state with fewer COVID-19 restrictions also happens to be one of the best in which to work from home?

One of the things I learned from the pandemic is that while I don’t mind working from home, it’s not my preference. Don’t get me wrong – it definitely has its benefits. I’m much more productive at home due to fewer distractions and the fact that I only take short breaks to either grab a bite to eat or go to the bathroom, but I like the environment at the radio station (it’s admittedly a pretty cool place to work).

Researchers from the financial website WalletHub set out to determine which states were the best (and worst) for working from home. They compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia using factors like the amount of people working from home prior to the pandemic, cost of internet and cybersecurity to reach their conclusions. They also factored in how large and crowded homes typically are in each state.

Texas came out pretty good in the study, ranking 8th overall. The Lone Star State ranked 21st in work environment and 2nd in living environment.

Our friends to the north of the Red River in Oklahoma didn’t fare nearly as well. The state was ranked 41st overall, 35th in work environment and 16th in living environment.

Here’s the Top 10:

  1. Delaware
  2. North Carolina
  3. Georgia
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Tennessee
  6. Arizona
  7. New Jersey
  8. Texas
  9. Utah
  10. Oregon

Get the full results of the study at this location.


Source: WalletHub

