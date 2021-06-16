Texas Ranked Among the Most Fun States in America

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

It’s no secret we Texans love to have fun, so much so that a recent study ranked Texas in the Top 10 most fun states in America.

Whether we’re talking about floating a river, hiking, hitting a cool swimming hole, checking out a planetarium, taking in a movie at a drive-in theater or just enjoying the night life, there’s plenty of fun to be had here in the Lone Star State.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve got a bucket list of stuff I want to do here. Next up for me is floating one of our many rivers. Yep, I’ve never floated a river, even though I’m 48 years old and have lived here all my life (with the exception of my time in the Navy, but I was still a Texas resident).

Since summer is the time of year when most folks take time to have a little fun, the financial website WalletHub decided to do a little poking around to determine which states were the most fun. Their findings determined Texas to be the 8th most fun state.

To reach their conclusions, researchers looked at things like restaurants, movie theaters and golf courses per capita and Texas did well in every category.

The state ranked first in restaurants, movie theaters and amusement parks per capita. We ranked fourth in fitness centers per capita, twelfth in performing arts theaters per capita and seventeenth in golf courses and country clubs per capita.

Top 20 Most Fun States in America

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Washington
  8. Texas
  9. Minnesota
  10. Pennsylvania
  11. Oregon
  12. Louisiana
  13. Ohio
  14. Missouri
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Arizona
  17. Maryland
  18. North Carolina
  19. Michigan
  20. Hawaii

Get the full results of the study here.

