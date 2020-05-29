Texas Ranked Tenth in People Searching for Loans During Pandemic

With so many outlets being forced to close their doors during the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are in need of financial assistance.

Unemployment is always a good option as long as you qualify for it and those stimulus checks did come in handy, but for so many it’s not quite enough to pay the bills and put food on the table. And apparently, it’s not enough for many Texans.

WalletHub conducted a study to determine which states had the most residents looking for additional help to make ends meet. The site combined internal credit report data with Google search statistics to reach their conclusions.

Texas ranked 24th in searches for the word “loan”, 27th in “payday loan” search interest, 4th in “home equity loan” searches and 19th in change in average inquiry count May 14, 2020 versus January 1, 2020. All-in-all the Lone Star State came in at Number 10 on the list.

Our neighbors in Oklahoma ranked 15th in "loan" searches, 43rd in “payday loan” search interest, 30th when it comes to “home equity loan” searches and 5th in change in average inquiry count May 14, 2020 versus January 1, 2020. Oklahoma ranked 26th on the list overall.

Here are the Top 10:

1. North Carolina

2. New York

3. Nebraska

4. Minnesota

5. Kansas

6. Washington

7. Tennessee

8. Georgia

9. Indiana

10. Texas

You can get the full findings of the study and see where every state ranks at this location.