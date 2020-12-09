Texas Representative Loses Tooth During Press Conference

Very awkward moment during a press conference for Texas Representaive Louie Gohmert.

We have talked about Representative Gohmert in the past. He's most famous for his speech in Congress asking them to make Democrats change their name due to their racist past and ban them from Congress until they do. It got a chuckle out of me a few months ago. Once again, I did get a kick out of this the other day.

via GIPHY

While he was speaking at a press conference, one of his teeth just falls out. You can see the video for yourself below. "Reporters are already more interested in covering the fact that my temporary crown came loose during today’s press conference than they ever were in reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop or the rampant election fraud in the 2020 race," Gohmert said in a tweet. "Excellent priorities, as always."

He goes on to call it #Crowngate. I really don't care where you stand politically, but a tooth just dropping out of your mouth during a press conference is pretty funny. Representative Gohmert currently represents Texas's 1st congressional district in East Texas. I have to imagine they a good dental plan. Hopefully he can get that thing fixed when he has a second.

I just wish the video was longer. I want to know what happened to the tooth. It looks like he kinda shuffles the tooth around in his mouth. Did he swallow it? I have questions that need answered and all of the videos are not long enough to find out.