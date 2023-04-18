The Texas Department of Public Safety should use this video as a Public Service Announcement for wearing helmets.

Seriously, the guy who gets punched in his helmet and then dumped on his head in the video at the bottom of this article could have been jacked up if it wasn't for his protective gear.

Let's analyze this cinematic masterpiece frame by frame and figure out what's going on here.

Why would you punch a helmet?

The video opens with the altercation already in progress. A man without a helmet is landing huge punches right into the helmet of another motorist. He might have broken his hand.

BODY SLAMMED!

The helmeted rascal then turns his back to the open-faced fella, which then leads to a huge body slam.

Folks had enough

After a brief tussle on the ground, some good samaritans step in and break up the fight.

That's where our video ends. They've made the video to where I can't embed it, but just click the link on the first Tweet below or just click here.

