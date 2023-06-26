Jaw-Dropping Road Rage Incident in Texas: Gun Guy Outshines Machete Man.

This video is the epitome of f**k around and find out.

Get our free mobile app

As per usual we have absolutely no context as to what led up to this incident caught on camera, so we'll just be detailing what we can see.

That's Not a Knife...

Our video opens with a view from behind a truck and a car stopped at an intersection. A man jumps out of the truck holding the most oversized machete we have ever seen. He walks up to the vehicle which has its door wide open.

Twitter Twitter loading...

I've Made a Huge Mistake

As Machete Man gets close to the car. A man stands up and points a handgun at him. Without hesitation, Machete Man turns about face and makes haste back to his vehicle. We've never seen macho bravado like this melt so fast.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Nope

He then brakes out into a run and jumps in the truck to drive off. Never bring a knife to a gunfight, even if that knife is comically enormous.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Check out the video below, and keep scrolling for the comments.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX