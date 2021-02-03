Texas Senator Files Bill to Cancel STAAR Test

Could this be the end of the STAAR test in 2021?

The state mandated test has been in the news a lot here lately, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, Governor Abbott waived the test for the 2019-2020 school year back in March. The in July, the governor waived grade-level promotion requirements, meaning students who failed the test wouldn’t be held back.

Late last year it was announced that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) would be pausing STAAR A-F ratings for schools. And just this week, it came out that the TEA will require in-person testing, a move that was met with quite a bit of criticism.

And now it's come to light that Texas Senator Jose Menendez (District 26) has filed SB260 in hopes of cancelling the STAAR test for this school year, according to Fox San Antonio. Senator Menendez believes the test is unfair to begin with, but now more than ever:

Now we're gonna have a nine-month slide where people who have not been in the classroom have lost out tremendously on their education. In the past, we've used that ridiculous STAAR test to grade schools and to provide bonuses to teachers. It was unfair then and it's even more unfair now.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Matthew Gutierrez agrees with Menendez:

It's a small step, but it still falls short of what I believe is best for the students and the staff of our school district. It truly is unfair to be graded on one measure, on one day, on one test.

Not everyone agrees, however. TEA Commissioner, Mike Morath, has been vocal about his support for the test:

It's important to have a baseline measure of student progress given the sweeping impact of the pandemic on student learning.

We’ll keep an eye on the story and provide updates when available.

