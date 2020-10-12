Texas Tech vs West Virginia Gets a Late-Afternoon Kickoff Time

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Following Texas Tech's 31-15 loss to Iowa State last Saturday, the Red Raiders are now on a bye week.

The team's next game is Saturday, October 24th against West Virginia at Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff has been set for 4:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Texas Tech is now is last place in the Big 12 Conference with an (1-3, 0-3) record. Meanwhile, Iowa State and Kansas State are tied for first place in the conference with identical (3-1, 3-0) records.

West Virginia is tied for fourth place in the Big 12 conference with a (2-1, 1-1) record. The Mountaineers are in action this Saturday, hosting Kansas with a 12 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. CDT, kickoff on FOX.

The biggest question to be answered for the Red Raiders over the next two weeks: who will be the starting quarterback against West Virginia: Alan Bowman or Henry Colombi?

Bowman started against Iowa State, but only managed to go 13/22 passing for 97 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. In a relief appearance in the second half, Colombi went 10/12 passing for 115 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Don't forget you can listen to Rob Breaux's College Tailgate Saturdays from 10 a.m. - noon on both Talk 1340 in Lubbock and ESPN 960 in San Angelo. Rob Breaux will be joined by Spencer Rogers and Michael McDonald from the 23 Personnel Podcast as they break down everything going on with Texas Tech, the Big 12 and major college football.