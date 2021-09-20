Kickoff Time Set for Texas Tech at West Virginia

We're now in the full-swing of the college football season and that means kickoff times are announced on Mondays.

The Big 12 Conference has announced the kickoff times for the five conference games being played on Saturday, October 2. For the second consecutive week, Texas will be playing at 11am.

Texas Tech at West Virginia has been set for a 2:30pm kickoff on ESPN2. For both Texas Tech and West Virginia, the game on October 2 will be the second conference game of the season.

Last week, Texas Tech beat Florida International 54-21. Quarterback Tyler Shough (pronounced Shuck) played the majority of the game, going 26/35 passing for 399 yards, with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Shough also rushed three times for 4 yards.

SaRodorick Thompson saw his first action of the season on Saturday, carrying the ball 4 times against FIU for 11 yards and 1 touchdown.

Last year, Texas Tech beat West Virginia 34-27 at Jones AT&T Stadium, and in 2019 the Red Raiders won 38-17 at Morgantown. However, West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-4. Five of the games have been played in Lubbock, four in Morgantown and first game of the all-time series was played at a neutral site in 1938 in El Paso.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia All-Time Series History (TexasTech.com):

