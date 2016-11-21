Thankfully the girl was found by someone, but how did the people at the scene not search the car?

Officials are questioning whether the proper procedure was used in a car accident in Odessa. Ever Ortega was driving while intoxicated his Jeep Grand Cherokee with the three-year-old in the back. Details are scarce on the relation between Ever and the three-year-old.

Ever rear-ended one car and sideswiped another after he failed to control his speed. Three different agencies were at the scene of the accident. Texas Department of Public Safety, Ector County Sheriff's Department and Odessa Fire Rescue. Individuals from all three agencies missed the little girl on the floorboard of the backseat.

Luckily the tow truck driver dropping the vehicle off at the junkyard noticed the girl. The girl was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Her family members say she suffered brain bleeding and is experiencing partial paralysis.Ever Ortega was charged with felony intoxication assault.

Another kid was in the vehicle, a twelve-year-old boy. According to police , the boy and Ortega told them no one else was in the vehicle.