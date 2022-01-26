Texas Two-Year-Old Saves His Family From Fire

A two-year-old toddler has saved his family from a fire. Nathan and Kayla Dahl credit their two-year-old son for saving their lives when their house went up in flames.

WFAA-TV is reporting that around 4:30 in the morning, on January 15th, when the Dahl’s home in Alvord, TX caught on fire, the couple’s two-year-old son, Brandon, walked into his parents’ bedroom, and alerted them that it was really hot in the living room. After waking up his mother, saying “Momma hot! Momma hot!”, Kayla saw the flames coming out from the living room. She then immediately woke up her husband, screaming “Fire, Fire, Fire!”

Dahl Family - Go Fund Me Dahl Family - Go Fund Me loading...

When Nathan Dahl, who also works as a volunteer firefighter, walked into the living room and saw the six-foot-tall flames, he knew that he needed to get his family out of the house immediately. He then sprang into action to save his children.

Both Nathan and Kayla credit Brandon as “their little hero”, and say that if he hadn’t woken them up, they may not be here today. Not only did the smoke detectors fail to go off, until the house was engulfed in flames, but both Nathan and Kayla were both recovering from COVID-19, and had lost their sense of smell, and didn’t smell any of the smoke from the flames.

While nobody was injured in the fire, the Dahl family lost both their home and cars. After losing everything in the fire, the local community started to come together to help out the Dahl family. One Kayla’s closest friends Chelsea, even started a Go Fund Me page to help raise money to buy clothes, and other necessities for the family. At the time of this writing, the page has surpassed its $5,000 goal, and has raised over $6,000.

If you would like to help out the Dahl family and donate, you can do so by clicking here.