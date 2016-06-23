World’s Tallest Water Coaster Now Open at Schlitterbahn in Galveston [VIDEO]

Add another one to the list of things that are bigger in Texas.



The summers can be brutal in Texas and no better way to cool off then by hitting up a water park. One of the best in the state is Schlitterbahn, and the Galveston park is officially in the Guinness Book of World Records for the tallest water coaster in the world.

The appropriately named MASSIV opened to the public on Wednesday, and it's already making headlines . The coaster comes in 81 feet 6 ¾ inches, it features three uphill shoots, twists and turns and a triple drop to the end.

The ride is the length of two and a half football fields and I hope you have been keeping up with your cardio. You'll have to climb 123 steps to get to the top of this bad boy.