Texas Wedding Canceled Due to Hurricane Harvey, Bride Serves Food to Victims Instead

The wedding could not go on, but this couple still had a reception... for Hurricane Harvey victims.



Dayna Skolkin was all set to be married this week over in Houston, but that was obviously not happening. Dayna decided to go help out the city by going to the place her wedding reception was supposed to take place -- a shelter her mom started several years ago. Dayna took the food that was to be served at her wedding reception and served it up to displaced families instead. Around 300 people were fed thanks to the kind actions of the people at the shelter.

The wedding is still on, Dayna will now be getting married in December once things get back to normal in Houston. Good luck to this happy couple once they get married. They should have some good karma coming their way after those donations.