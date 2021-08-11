Texas Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $800 Worth Of Meat

According to the store employees, she and an accomplice simply loaded up their purses and walked out.

OK, maybe there was a little more to it than just that.

KGNS in Laredo, Texas, is reporting that a woman has been arrested for stealing a huge amount of meat from a grocery store. 33-year-old Brenda Johana Ruiz has been arrested and charged with theft of property.

Store employees allege that she and another woman went into the store back in July, loaded five packages of fajita meat into their purses and proceeded to walked out without paying.

Either they were really hungry or were planning a large yard party because surveillance video shows them going back later for more. Emboldened by their previous success, this time they were looking for more than fajita meat.

On their second trip they reportedly loaded up with 25 steaks - and another three packages of fajita meat - then left without paying again.

That's a lot of meat. In fact it adds up to more than $833.

How many people were they planning on feeding? When you add it all up it comes to 25 steaks and 8 packages of fajita meat. Those must be some big purses. As a guy I've often wondered what you women keep in those things.

Then again, I really can't say too much. My backpack weighs about 12 to 15 pounds by the time I'm loaded up for the day.

Fortunately the store had surveillance video which was passed along to the Laredo Police Department who identified Ruiz as one of the suspects and made an arrest.

