Texas Woman Claims to Have Covid During Arrest and Coughs on Officer

She will now have more charges coming her way due to the incident.

Over in East Texas over the weekend, Officer Kenny Boyle with the Ore City Police Department was trying to pull over Darla McCurry after she was failing to stay in a single lane while driving on Saturday night. When Officer Boyle was able to get Mrs. McCurry to pull over, he claims the vehicle had a strong smell of alcohol.

A field sobriety test was conducted and Mrs. McCurry failed. She was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence. Already a very serious charge, but that would not be the end of the night for McCurry. While being taken to jail, Darla McCurry claimed she had Covid and deliberately coughed in the face of an officer with the Upshur County Jail.

Due to this, McCurry now has a charge of assault on a public servant. "We take this stuff serious," the OCPD said in a statement. "First responders are working day in and day out to protect our communities. You will be held accountable if you make poor decisions."

The charges for DWI in Texas vary for how many offenses the person has. Typically up to a $2,000 fine. Up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days and loss of driver license up to a year. The assault on a public servant charge is much more serious in the state.



That is a third degree felony charge and the punishment you're facing if convicted is punitive. The possible prison time for a conviction is up to 10 years, plus an additional 10 years of probation and a fine of up to $10,000. Hope the cough was worth it mam.

