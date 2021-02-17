Wichita Falls Man Passes Away From What Appears to Be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Folks please do not use generators to your home if the fumes are not properly ventilated.

Some sad news to pass along today after a Wichita Falls man has passed away from what appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning. Two men on Sun Valley Drive were found unconscious Tuesday afternoon by the Wichita Falls Police Department. Police who entered the home said their was a high odor of exhaust fumes in the home.

They found a gas generator outside on the patio, but the sliding doors to the home were open. One 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 81-year-old man was taken to the hospital. The 81-year-old is in stable condition, but is being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

I know several people throughout Wichita Falls are struggling to stay warm right now. The City of Wichita Falls has moved their temporary relief station to City Hope Church and Evangel Temple. More info on those relief stations can be found here. Other warming centers can also be found at Faith Mission for men, while women should take shelter at Faith Refuge. The Burkburnett Community Center is also open. Info on those three warming stations can be found here.

If you can make it to one of those locations, please take caution on the roads. The snow that came in on top of the ice has made the roads very slick. Friday we're supposed to be above freezing for the first time this week and we will steadily warm up day after day. Tuesday has a high of 61.