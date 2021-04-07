Texas Woman Rear Ends Cop Car, Laughs Hysterically in Jail About It

The woman refused a sobriety test, but signs are pointing to her being intoxicated.

Over in Laredo, Texas a few days ago a Laredo police unit was rear ended at a red light. The officer had to be taken to a hospital for minor injuries and the vehicle sustained major damage to the excessive speed the person was traveling at. The driver of the car that struck the officer was 43-year-old Yvonne Mira Earles.

She said she just came Chili's and only had eaten some quesadillas. She said she didn't drink anything at the Chili's after leaving at 1 am. She refused a breathalyzer and a field sobriety test. Officers on the scene said she was slurring her speech and smelled of alcohol. She was apparently also combative with officers on the scene.

At one point, Earles made comments such as “blah, blah, blah” and “How long have you been in the force?” toward the officers. While walking to the back of the police cruiser, Earles was allegedly swaying side to side. Once inside the unit, Earles stated, “How f—ing dare you?” She then cried and added, “Are you mad at me? I f***ed up 100 percent. I don’t want you to be mad at me,” states the affidavit.

Earles is apparently also a little Houdini. She was able to escape her handcuffs in the back of the police cruiser. “Ms. Earles stated that she just wanted me to know that she was able to do so. In the process of waving the handcuffs, she was laughing as if it was a joke and stated ‘It’s just for fun,’” states the affidavit. The affidavit further states, “While in booking, female was still laughing at the situation.”

Sounds like the Joker when he's in lookup. Yvonne Mira Earles was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal. She was also cited for failure to control speed.