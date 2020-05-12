Texas Man Kills Pedestrian in Vehicle Collision and Then Goes Into Bar for Some Drinks

Details are coming out from an incident this past February and they are horrific.

Over in Austin, this past February, 24-year-old Paul Joseph Garcia was driving down Slaughter Lane in Austin. His 2014 Ford Focus struck 55-year-old Lee Martin Cagle while he was pushing a shopping cart down the street.Cagle's body was struck with such force that he went through the windshield and ended up in the passenger seat.

Police report he “had extreme, traumatic head injuries and some body extremities detached and left in the roadway and inside the vehicle.” Garcia then drove for about half a mile with Cagle's body in the passenger seat. Witnesses say they saw Garcia park and walk into a beer garden.

Police would arrive at the beer garden and Garcia had blood on his shirt that matched the victim's blood in his car. The Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission is looking into where Garcia was drinking prior to striking the victim with his car. Paul Joseph Garcia has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.