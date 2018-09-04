Texas Woman Takes Police on High Speed Chase With Baby in the Backseat

This chase footage is insane once she tries to escape on foot.

Just when I thought I had seen everything, a Texas woman proves me wrong. This high-speed chase actually happened back in June, but the Texas Department of Public Safety just released it this weekend. 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez led police on a 100 mile per hour chase throughout Bexar County, Texas.

She was being pulled over for a traffic violation and refused to stop. Probably because she had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest. She led police on this chase, the whole time her baby was in the backseat. Police would eventually use spike trips, taking out some of her tires. She would eventually lose control and crash into the back of another vehicle.

She would then attempt to get away on foot, with her baby in hand. She couldn't really decide which direction to go in and would eventually jump into a stranger's car. She was attempting to carjack them when police arrived. Just a reminder, she did all of this with her baby right there.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with evading arrest, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance.