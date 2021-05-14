Texas Woman Wakes Up To Blood Dripping From Ceiling

Add this to your list of reasons not to live in a ground floor apartment.

An El Paso woman woke up the other night to what she thought was water dripping from her ceiling.

Only one problem. It wasn't water.

Ana Cardenas says she was sleeping in her ground floor apartment and woke up around 4:00 a.m. to something dripping from her ceiling, It wasn't a leaky pipe or overflowing bathroom fixture in the apartment above, it was blood.

Even worse, it was being spread around the room by her ceiling fan and by the time she woke up it had landed on her bed, her walls, even her.

She first called apartment maintenance and they thought she was kidding and it would just be water. Then she called 9-1-1 and the police came to investigate.

It turns out it actually was blood dripping down through her ceiling fan fixture from the apartment above. First responders broke down the door to the apartment and found her neighbor, dead on the floor. According to KTSM, El Paso police later determined that the man had passed away from natural causes several days earlier and his body was beginning to decompose, which led to the dripping into the apartment below. The man was between 55 and 70 years old and apparently nobody had missed him enough to check on him for several days.

Understandably, Cardenas spent the next few nights in a hotel while she recovered emotionally from the incident. She is now battling Cielo Vista Apartments for compensation for her damaged property. Since renter's insurance was not a requirement she had not purchased any.

She is also looking for a different apartment complex to move to.