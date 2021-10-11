Texas Won’t Force Stores To Have Gender Neutral Toy Aisles
The State of California, having solved all other issues facing the state, passed a bill recently that would force large retailers to have gender neutral toy aisles beginning in 2024.
California Governor Gavin Newsom gleefully signed the bill into law over the weekend. According to KXAN, the law in California targets stores with 500 or more employees and they have to display a reasonable selection of toys in the gender neutral section.
Under the bill, California retailers with 500 or more employees must display a “reasonable” selection of toys from its “boys” and “girls” sections into another non-gendered section, regardless of how those toys are marketed. Stores that violate the order would face a civil penalty of up to $250 for a first violation and $500 for subsequent violations.
AB 1084 not only hopes to ease shopping worries for children who are still working to understand their gender identities (and their families), but its authors, hope it helps chip away at gender stereotypes.
The law doesn't kick in until 2024 so I guess all the little kids that are somehow "worried or working to understand their gender identities" will just have to figure it out on their own while going through the toy aisle in California. Somehow, I bet they will manage. You know, like kids have always done?
In reality, these laws aren't about kids or written to help kids. Instead these types of regulations are for adults so they can out-woke each other. Kids love toys and while there are some toys that are meant for girls and boys, kids will pretty much play with whatever they like. Including empty boxes.
Good for Abbott and Texas to stay clear of this.