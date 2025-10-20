Cooler Temps and Rain Chances Return to Texoma Soon

While it will be unseasonably warm today (October 21) here in Texoma, fall-like weather will soon return. I don’t know about you, but it can’t come soon enough for me.

Last Weekend’s Weather Was the Perfect Fall Tease

The weather last weekend was a bit of a tease. It was a nice, cool, rainy Saturday morning followed by a beautiful sunny afternoon. And Sunday was one of the nicest days we’ve had around here in a long time.

Both Wichita Falls and Lawton are supposed to see highs in the low 90s today. High winds will keep things a little cooler this morning before the sun starts to scorch us this afternoon.

Cooler Temperatures and Rain Return Later This Week

Fortunately, this little Indian Summer we’re currently in is supposed to be short-lived. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman, Oklahoma, high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week. 

It looks like our best chance of rain will be toward the end of the week, on Thursday and Friday. As of this posting, the area has an 80% chance of rain on Thursday, with the highest rain and storm chances late Thursday and into the overnight. 

My advice would be to enjoy every minute of these next few days. Before you know it, it’ll be freezing cold and windy out there.

