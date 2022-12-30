Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 30th, 2022

It's finally Friday and that always means the latest list of Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives is now up. Here is who you should be on the lookout for this week.

Up this week in Texoma's Most Wanted, we have people accused of credit card fraud, assault, assault of a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, and forgery charges. If you happen to spot any of these people around our area. Please call Crime Stoppers immediately.

Their number is 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives December 30th, 2022 IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE LOCATION OF ANY OF THESE FUGITIVES, PLEASE CALL CRIME STOPPERS 24 HOURS A DAY AT 940-322-9888.