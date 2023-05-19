Friday means we help out Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers with their most wanted fugitives list.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Full List of the Most Wanted Fugitives

It's always important to remember that the fugitives on this list should be considered armed and dangerous. You should never attempt to apprehend them yourself. So what should you do if you recognize any of the individuals below?

Here's How To Report Someone on Texoma's Most Wanted

You have several different options. You can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888. If you live outside of Wichita Falls and know the whereabouts of someone on Texoma's Most Wanted, you can call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips on these individuals. You can also submit tips on the P3 Tips App.

What Happens if the Person Gets Arrested Thanks To Your Tip?

With board approval, you will receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest on any of the individuals listed below. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is all about the citizens, police, and the media working together to make Wichita Falls a safer place to live. So be sure you scroll through all the photos below to see if you recognize anyone on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for May 19th, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.