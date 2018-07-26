That Adorable Kitty Cat Keychain is Illegal In Texas

A Texas woman was booked into jail and had to turn over her possessions after a car accident. She then got charged with being in possession of a prohibited item and was confused.

Kelly Broeker thought she was being a good mom. Got her daughter a self-defense item to feel safe on her way to work. She decided to get a self-defense keychain that you could use to get away from a would-be attacker. The cat one is popular with women since it just looks like a normal kitty keychain . You stick your fingers through the eyes and it gives you a little more punch.

Kelly's daughter Kyli, unfortunately, got into a car accident recently in Carrolton, Texas. Kyli took full responsibility for the accident and instead of waiting in the street of the busy intersection for police she went to a nearby Taco Bell. When a Carrollton police officer arrived, he said he believed she was fleeing the scene of an accident. Which Phillips denies. She passed a sobriety test. Then was arrested for failing to yield and booked into Carrollton City Jail.

While in jail, you obviously have to turn over your possessions. Kyli did and was then charged with an additional crime. Being in possession of a prohibited item, Kyli was confused and had no idea what got her in trouble. An officer informed her that her keychain was illegal in the state of Texas.

This is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to $4,000 in fines and a year in jail. This would be added to her arrest record. She spent the night in jail and worries this incident will affect her already not so clean record. She has some reckless driving and running from cops while at a party when she was younger. She tells the Dallas Morning News , she really had no idea this was illegal in Texas.

The Texas law states, "any instrument that consists of finger rings or guards made of a hard substance and that is designed, made, or adapted for the purpose of inflicting serious bodily injury or death by striking a person with a fist enclosed in the knuckles"

Just a heads up if you have one of these thinking they're a great self-defense weapon for yourself or maybe your kid. Just having them could get you in some serious trouble in Texas. Yes, the state that allows you to open carry firearms , or even a sword . The kitty cat keychain is the real danger to Texans and we cannot have them.