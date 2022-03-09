A Restaurant Only Serving Pets Is Opening In North Texas

You won’t see a sign that says “No Dogs Allowed” here. A North Texas couple is opening the first ever restaurant for pets in the state. Dogs and cats can now go out to eat, and enjoy gourmet meals together, just like their human owners.

While there are several pet friendly establishments scattered across the state, there isn’t a restaurant that exclusively caters to our furry friends. Carolina and Giulio Ferrari are the couple that came up with the concept to open up a restaurant that caters exclusively to pets. The restaurant, which is called The Pawtio, opens in Frisco this weekend, and will be the first of its kind in Texas.

Like any restaurant to most people eat at every day, the menu at The Pawtio consists of appetizers, entrees, and deserts, only this time the food is made specifically for people’s pets. These animals aren’t getting processed fast food, or the same canned food that you can find at your local grocery store.

The Pawtio will be serving holistic, and balanced nutritional meals for its pet customers. All meats that the restaurant serves are both humanely raised, and GAP (Good Agriculture Practice) certified. They will even serve cocktails exclusively designed for pet’s, which are referred to as “lickers” on the menu.

The Pawtio also has several amenities to keep the humans entertained, while their pets dine. While the dogs and cats are dining on gourmet meals, their owners can enjoy live music, grab a drink at the mini-bar, or browse the art gallery which will feature works from local artists. Since the restaurant’s kitchen is only designed to serve food to animals, The Pawtio will have a few food trucks outside, where people can grab a bite, while their dog or cat is dining inside.

This isn’t the first business that the Ferrari’s have run before. For the past 12 years they have owned and operated their pet store known as The Paw Depot, which is right down the street from the restaurant. The Pawtio, which is located at Frisco Square Bouvard in Frisco, is having its grand opening this Saturday, March 12th.

