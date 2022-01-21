The Backdoor Theater Is Ready for An Audience Once Again

Let’s face it 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, but for the historic Backdoor Theater, the 2020 was an especially difficult year. However, the show must go on! After being closed for the past two years, the theater is ready for an audience once again.

Like many local businesses, the Backdoor Theater shut down in March of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the theater also faced another devastating blow later that summer. In July of that same year, a city water main broke, which ended up flooding the theater. While the main stage was spared, the lower levels sustained severe flood water damage. In under an hour, both the main stage lobby, and the dinner stage were submerged under five feet of water.

The staff and volunteers of the Backdoor Theater, weren’t going to let the flood water damage stop the show. They have been very busy working over the past 18 months, getting the theater ready to show plays and musicals once again. Now, almost two years after closing their doors, the theater is almost ready to reopen to the public. While the dinner stage remains closed for repairs and renovations, the main stage is almost 90% complete. In fact, the theater has already scheduled six plays on the main stage for the 2022 season. Tickets are already on sale for Love Sick, the first show of the season, which opens on February 11th.

Even though the theater is reopening next month, the work isn’t finished. The theater still needs to purchase new countertops, cabinets, flooring, and furniture. If you would like to help the theater with the financial costs of the repairs and renovations, you can donate by clicking here.