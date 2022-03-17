The Five Best Billiard Bars In Wichita Falls, Texas

One thing that you may not know about me is that I love playing in pool tournaments. When I was a little kid, my grandparents had a billiards table in their game room. Every time I went to visit them, I’d challenge someone in my family to a game of pool.

Here are just a few of the billiard bars around Wichita Falls that I have discovered since moving here from Dallas-Fort Worth. You may see me playing pool at one of these bars on the weekends. If you know of any other bars where I can get in a good game of pool, feel free to let me know by messaging me on our Facebook page, or on the station’s app.

If you see me out and about at one of these billiard bars, feel free to challenge me to a game of 8-Ball, or even 9-Ball. If you win, then you can brag to all of your friends that you beat a local radio DJ in a game of pool.

Broad Street Billiards

Located right next door to the historic Austin School, I believe that Broad Street Billiards is one of the coolest billiard halls in Wichita Falls. Back in 2009, the Austin School, which was built in 1913, was converted into residential loft apartments. Broad Street Billiards, which is right next door, took over what was once the school cafeteria. However instead of cafeteria tables, they now have 7-foot and 9-foot diamond pool tables.

The Players’ Lounge

When you’re driving down the road, it’s easy to recognize The Players Lounge with the billiard balls painted on the side of the building. They just recently remodeled too, and had their grad re-opening last February. Not only is this a great place to play a game of pool, but it’s also an ideal bar to grab a cold one and watch the big game.

West End Pub & Pool

West End Pub and Pool is a Wichita Falls institution, that has been operating for more than 20 years. Not only do they have a full-service bar, but they have plenty of pool table to choose from including two 9-foot tables, six 8-foot tables, and two 7-foot coin operated tables.

Fat Alberts

It’s hard to miss Fat Albert’s when you’re driving down Call Field Road. This is the place to go if you live on the south side of Wichita Falls, and want to get in a game of pool, and grab a cold beer. According to their website they offer 35 cent pool every day. Now that’s quite a bargain!

Fast Eddy's Billiards & Games

Last, but certainly not least is Fast Eddy's Billiards & Games on Southwest Parkway. With 12 regulation pool tables, and two 6-foot tables, you'll always be able to get in a game. Plus, if billiards aren't your thing, you can still have a good time here. Fast Eddy's offers 4 steel tip dart boards, foosball, and even Golden Tee.

