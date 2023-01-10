The Best Breakfast Spots in Texas According to Food & Wine

Ahh, breakfast. The most important meal of the day.

I realize that’s debatable. But regardless, pretty much everyone I know agrees that breakfast foods are awesome.

Whether we’re talking about good old bacon and eggs, kolaches, breakfast tacos, or international-inspired breakfasts, you can find a little bit of just about anything you’re looking for here in the Lone Star State.

But who has the best breakfast in Texas?

I have to admit that I haven’t even scratched the surface when it comes to trying the best breakfast joints in the state (even though that’s something all of us should aspire to do). Luckily, the folks at Food & Wine put in the work and outlined the best breakfast spots in every state.

So, take a few minutes and look over the list of the best places to get breakfast in the Lone Star State and start planning your next road trip.

Best Breakfast Places in Texas

L & J Cafe - El Paso

When it comes to hangover foods, my wife swears by Menudo. The next time you party a little too hard while in El Paso, stop by L & J Cafe for a bowl.

La Panaderia - San Antonio

Kickstart your day with a hearty helping of carbs at San Antonio's La Panaderia.

Pondicheri - Houston

In the mood for some India-inspired breakfast? Stop by Pondicheri the next time you're in the Houston area.

Pho Dien - Houston

Enjoy a little pho first thing in the morning at one of Houston's best pho destinations.

The Breakfast Klub - Houston

The name says it all. The Breakfast Klub is one of Yelp's best-reviewed breakfast spots in Houston.

Kuby's Sausage House - Dallas

If you're craving German food for breakfast, swing by Kuby's in Dallas and give their famous Kasseler Rippchen a try.

Magnolia Table - Waco

Chip & Joanna Gaines have built themselves quite the empire in Waco, including Magnolia Table. Stop by for breakfast or lunch when you're in the area.

Veracruz All Natural - Austin

Breakfast tacos are king here in the Lone Star State and Veracruz All Natural serves some of the best in Austin.

Czech Stop - West

Czech Stop's kolaches are legendary. For many people, Czech Stop is a must-have when traveling I-35 between Fort Worth and Austin.

