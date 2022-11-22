Two Texas Cities are Among the Worst for Breakfast Lovers

I feel sorry for the people in these Texas cities.

I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t fall into the category of a “breakfast lover.” I’m sure there’s someone out there who doesn’t care for breakfast foods, but I haven’t met them.

Even people like me who don’t usually get hungry until later in the morning love breakfast foods. That’s what brunch is for. And you also can’t go wrong with breakfast for dinner. There’s just something about breakfast foods.

Get our free mobile app

As a breakfast lover who also happens to love to travel, I was intrigued when I saw that Lawn Love had conducted a study to determine the best and worst cities for breakfast lovers in 2023.

I don’t know about you, but when I travel, I’m always on the lookout for the best local food joints. It just seems like such a waste to go somewhere and eat at a place you can eat at when you’re at home.

When it comes to the best cities for breakfast lovers, you definitely want to check out the breakfast fares in New York City the next time you’re in the Big Apple. New York City topped the list and it wasn’t even close. NYC had an overall score of 66.377, way ahead of San Francisco, which came in second with an overall score of 49.289.

Now for the bad news.

While I would love to travel to New York or San Francisco, that’s probably not going to happen any time soon.

I’m way more likely to travel to Midland, the Texas city that ranked among the worst cities for breakfast lovers, coming in at Number 3 on the list you don’t want to be on. Brownsville also landed on the list of worst cities for breakfast lovers, coming in at Number 10.

The good news is that it’s never too late to turn it around. All it takes is one savvy entrepreneur that knows how to make a mean breakfast to satisfy the community’s breakfast cravings. Any takers?

2022's Top 10 Brunch Spots in Wichita Falls, According to Yelp Looking for a great place to have brunch here in The Falls? Start here.

10 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp in 2022 You'll find many great restaurants here in Wichita Falls. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to decide where to go when your stomach's grumbling. So, in an effort to narrow down the choices, here's the list of the ten highest-rated Wichita Falls restaurants on Yelp.