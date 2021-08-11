The City of Wichita Falls is Looking for Crossing Guards

If you’re looking to make a little extra money, the City of Wichita Falls is in need of crossing guards for the 2021 – 2022 school year.

It’s the perfect opportunity for someone who is retired or looking for part-time work. The position pays $8.37 per hour. Hours are 7:00 – 8:45 am and 3:00 – 4:00 pm on school days.

To qualify for the position, applicants need to be able to walk across the street, step up and down from curbs, remain alert and help children cross the street.

If interested, apply online at this location. If you need help with the application, call the City of Wichita Falls Human Resources office at 940.761.7615.

