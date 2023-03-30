Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into Scotland Park Elementary in Wichita Falls

A man is behind bars after attempting to break into Scotland Park Elementary School this morning.

Around 8:47 am, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a call from someone saying a man had broken a window and gained entry into the school. The first officer was on the scene within three minutes of the call.

Multiple officers found the subject outside of the building standing next to a double-paned window and took him into custody. It was determined that the man had not entered the building as was initially reported. The police believe this was an isolated event.

The identity of the man is not available as of this posting.

Thanks to the men and women of the WFPD for their quick response to the incident, and for keeping our children safe.

