‘The Godfather’ Returns to Theaters For 50th Anniversary

If two endless years of a pandemic haven’t made you feel ancient enough, here’s a fun fact: 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Godfather.

That’s right; The Godfather is 50 years old. Francis Ford Coppola’s epic crime saga won the 1972 Academy Award for Best Picture, and quickly became one of the most beloved movies in history, routinely appearing on lists of the greatest films ever made from critics and cinephiles alike.

To celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary, it is returning to theaters for a special engagement exclusively in Dolby Cinemas at AMC Theatres starting on February 25. The print that will be screened has been newly restored; according to the press release “over 4,000 hours” were spent repairing the original negative, and an additional 1,000 hours were spent on color correction. A new trailer for shows off just how good the restoration looks:

Here was Coppola’s comment on the anniversary re-release:

I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life. With this 50th anniversary tribute, I’m especially proud Mario Puzo’s THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy. It’s also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who’ve loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time.

If you don’t live near an AMC, the restored Godfather will be released for the first time in 4K Ultra HD on March 22, along with restored versions of The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III.

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.