The History of the Name Harvey on Past Storms

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast on Friday evening and caused damage in Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and Rockport and is still dumping rain around Houston. But this is not the only tropical storm or hurricane that has been named Harvey.

The history of the name Harvey on tropical depressions, storms, and hurricanes actually began with the name in 1981 and was recycled every 6 years until this year when the name will more than likely be retired because of the damage to Rockport and Port Aransas, plus the record flooding still happening in the Houston area.

Here is the history of the name Harvey:

1981 - Harvey was named on September 12, 1981 and got to a category 4 but never threatened any land and only caused ships tropical force winds before falling apart in the northern Atlantic.

1987 - The name Harvey was not used for the 1987 hurricane season.

1993 - Harvey was named on September 18, 1993 and became a category one hurricane at its peak but it never hit landfall and dissipated just east of Newfoundland, Canada.

1999 - Harvey was named a tropical storm on September 20, 1999 in the Atlantic Ocean and hit Southwest Florida with 60 mph winds on September 21, it traveled up through Georgia and the Carolinas before re-entering the Atlantic but never developed into a storm again and dissipated around Newfoundland, Canada. It did cause extensive flooding in the US and in Canada before dissipating.

2005 - Harvey was named on August 2, 2005 southwest of Bermuda and peaked as a tropical storm with 60 mph winds on August 4. It dumped rain on Bermuda before heading out into the Atlantic Ocean where it dissipated and fell apart by August 8.

2011 - Harvey was named on August 19, 2011 close to Honduras and reached peak winds of 65 mph prior to coming ashore in Belize. It formed again in the Bay of Campeche and made landfall again in Veracruz and quickly fell apart.

The history of the 2017 version of Harvey is still being written, but this chapter will more than likely be the final time the name Harvey is used and will surely be retired before this year's names will be recycled in 2023.

If you would like to donate and help out these devastated areas, please visit the Red Cross website .