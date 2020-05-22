The Most Popular Delivery Order in Texas is What???

I’ll bet you a dollar to a donut you didn’t see this one coming.

Americans have ordering a ton of takeout while sheltering in place over the last couple of months. So, Yelp data scientist Samuel Hansen did a little research to determine the most popular delivery order in each state.

As you might imagine, there’s a whole lot of pizza, burgers, wings and tacos on the list. But some are straight out of left field.

For instance, people in Colorado and New Hampshire had Crab Rangoon delivered more than anything else. I’m not even sure what the hell that is to be perfectly honest with you.

Another head-scratcher is West Virginia. Apparently, they’re big fans of something known as bao buns in the Mountain State.

Yet another surprise is the state that had gumbo delivered more than anything else. Common sense would suggest that distinction would go to Louisiana, but no - sushi topped the list there. It was actually Alaska that ordered gumbo most.

Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma had a hankering for croissants while in quarantine. I guess that’s not too far out there, but I never would’ve guessed that one.

And now the one you’ve been waiting for. Drum roll please…the food Texans had delivered more than anything else since mid-March is…crawfish. Say what??? Not burgers, tacos, chicken fried anything or any other food more closely associated with the Lone Star State. Crawfish.

Sorry, but I’m having a hard time buying that one.

Get the full results of the study at this location.