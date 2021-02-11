The Most Undateable Zodiac Sign Is …

In all honesty, I have never even considered someone's astrological sign when thinking of asking them for a date. Apparently a lot of people have.

A new OnePoll study published by SWNS Digital indicates that 42% of the people surveyed said they had consulted with the starts about romance and nearly half of them did so regularly.

The study involved 2,000 Americans and was conducted on behalf of the diamond and jewelry retailer, Diamdere, and explored several aspects of romance from who to date to favorite gifts.

Not surprisingly, jewelry topped the list of favorite gifts. One participant mentioned their romantic partner gifting them with a charm bracelet with charms that represented special times in their relationship and another mentioned receiving a ring that had once been worn by their partner's mother.

For romantic gifts it's hard to go wrong with nice jewelry. Finding the right romantic partner seems to be a bit more difficult.

Spoiler Alert: If you're a Gemini you might want to withhold that information until you get to know the person a little bit.

When queried about astrological signs and dating compatibility one sign rose to the top of the list of signs NOT to date.

Yup, good old Gemini topped that list with 42% saying they were the worst to date. Next on that list was Cancer at 37%, Taurus at 36%, and Aries at 34%.

Leo came in 5th, Virgo 6th, Scorpio, Libra, and Sagittarius came in at 7th, 8th, and 9th. Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces rounded out the list of dating desirability.

The survey didn't stop there, it also revealed that about 70% of us want to have just one 'Movie Magic' kiss in our lifetime. Topping that list was the kiss in the rain in the movie, The Notebook. The 'I'm Flying' scene from Titanic was second, and three in ten wanted to recreate 'That Car Scene' from Titanic. But only if the stars say they should.

You can read more about this survey on the SWNS Digital site.