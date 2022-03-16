The Next Great Debate: Time in the United States [POLL]

Coke vs. Pepsi. Budweiser vs. Coors. Nike vs. Reebok. FedEx vs. UPS. Fruit of the Loom vs Hanes. And now, front and center in Congress: Daylight Saving Time vs. Standard Time. If you grew up in America over the past 60 years, you probably heard debate about the aforementioned brands, and definitely debate about the twice-annual time change.

Well, earlier this week the U.S. Senate stunned a good portion of the country by unanimously passing a bill which would keep the United States permanently on Daylight Saving Time starting in 2023.

The Sunshine Protection Act is being led through Congress by Florida Senator Marco Rubio. The bill had failed in a number of previous sessions of Congress before Tuesday's vote.

The bill will now move on to the U.S. House. It will be interesting to see if it can get passed out of committee and debated on the floor of the House. You would think that with bipartisan support in the Senate, it could be smooth-sailing in the House; but in the 24 hours since Tuesday's vote there's been nary a word from House members about the bill.

At this point, I think it would be best for the country to choose one (Standard Time or Daylight Saving) and stick with it. Changing time arbitrarily, twice a year, shouldn't be needed in a modern society.

