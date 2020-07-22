The NFL Will Require All Fans to Wear Masks in 2020

The players won’t be the only ones wearing face masks during the 2020 NFL season.

While there’s no telling as to whether or not we’ll be able to watch our favorite team in person this upcoming season, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced today that if we are allowed in the stadiums, masks will be required.

Even though some teams had already announced fans would be required to wear masks and many states currently have mask orders in place, the NFL decided to make it mandatory across the board.

Of course, the jury is still out on fans being able to attend games and only time well tell. There’s still the potential of no fans or limited crowds being allowed at games.

Regardless, just like everything else this year, the 2020 NFL season is just gonna be damn weird.