The Radical Left Presses for Abortion on Federal Lands

Bill Lockwood

New York magazine published an article on July 4 by Alissa Walker which encapsulates

the frenzied efforts of the Left to pressure the federal government to provide for

abortion. This in spite of the recent Supreme Court Dobbs opinion which turned back to

the states the right to make their own decisions.

The leftist plan would be to construct abortion clinics inside national parks and other

federal lands, out-of-reach of states that would ban abortions. “Federal properties where

states lack jurisdiction to prosecute,” two law professors suggest. And President Biden

could act immediately.

As one can easily predict, constitutionally-challenged public figures such as Elizabeth

Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cori Bush want President Biden to declare a

“medical emergency” so as to act quickly. The two law professors mentioned above,

David S. Cohen, from Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law and Rachel

Rebouche, the interim dean of Temple University School of Law, have supported these

efforts.

A draft paper authored by Cohen and Rebouche cites Article IV, section 3, clause 2 of

the Constitution which gives the federal government “power to dispose of and make all

needful Rules and Regulations respecting the territory or other property belonging to the

United States.” In this way, argue Cohen and Rebouce, the state and local governments

are prevented from asserting jurisdiction over federal land and the proposed cherished

abortion clinics.

There is plenty wrong with this suggestion, constitutional and otherwise. Let’s look at it.

First, the Left continually deceives itself by concealing what abortion actually is.

Abortion is the extermination of human life, period. This is medical science. As long as

radicals whitewash infanticide as “women’s rights” or “right to choose,” little clear

thinking can occur. Would Democrats favor placing gas chambers for the elderly or

disabled on federal properties so as to shield these chambers from the several states’

lawmakers?

Second, the Constitution at Article 4.3.2 states explicitly that CONGRESS has the

power to dispose of and make all regulations pertaining to territory belonging to the

United States. Professors Cohen and Rebouche, attorney’s though they may be, are

apparently so blinded by pro-abortion activism that they expressly propose to violate

what the Constitution actually says—CONGRESS—by substituting “Joe Biden.” This

brings up another related point:

Third, the Constitutional article in question (4.3.2) relates to the creation of new states,

not indefinitely held federal lands. “Under this power Congress has erected Territories

out of the public domain, provided for the government of them … until they were ready

for statehood, and admitted them to the Union upon their presenting satisfactory

constitutions for a republican form of government.” 1 Article IV is entirely devoted to the

creation of new states on an “equal footing” with the other states.

This is why Original Intent is so important—what did the Founders intend when they

wrote the clauses in the Constitution? Phrases and clauses, explained by the founding

generation itself, cannot be conscripted into service for just any purpose whatsoever.

The clauses referenced by the professors refers to temporarily held properties as states

created their governments and were admitted into the Union—not to continually held

gigantic tracts of land. This leads to the next point.

Fourth, there is no Constitutional authority for the holding of vast tracts of land by the

federal government. Not that the Constitution is given much heed these days, but Article

1, section 8, clause 17 provides the right to Congress to exercise authority over public

lands purchased within the various states. And these properties—purchased from the

various states—were solely for purpose of “forts, magazines, arsenals, dockyards, and

other needful buildings, etc.”

This is the entirety of the federal holdings, constitutionally speaking. Yet, the United

States government now owns about 75% of the entire western states. What happened?

When the territories of the western states came into the Union, Congress refused to sell

the vast tracts of those lands as provided by law, but instead retained them. Between

wilderness areas, national forests, national parks and other federally managed

properties—the lion’s share of the entire western United States now belongs to the

federal government.

No one loves the great outdoors of wilderness areas more than I do. It is not a question

of loving the land and its assets or preserving them for future generations. But

constitutionally speaking, federal retention of these properties is unconstitutional. By

default this gives the federal government vast powers the founders never imagined. And

now, the hedonist lefties among us wish to exploit this power and federal holdings to

harbor abortion clinics. One transgression of the law leads to others.

