The Texas Senate Is Ready For The Next Special Session

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the second Special Session for Texas lawmakers will begin on Saturday, August 7th at noon. And while there was controversy in the Texas House during the first Special Session with House Democrats running off to Washington, D.C., the Texas Senate was able to run pretty smooth.

During the first Special Session, Republicans and Democrats stuck around voted and had a quorum the entire time. That's why the Senate was able pass legislation while members of the Texas House, sat around a lot.

Shortly after Governor Greg Abbott announced the agenda and when the second Special Session would begin, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released a statement saying that the Texas Senate is ready to get to work and that they will be getting to work this weekend.

“With Gov. Abbott promptly calling us back for another special session, I want Texans to know the Texas Senate stands ready to begin our important work, immediately. We will have a quorum, and we will begin committee hearings this weekend. Bills will be heard on the Senate floor beginning next week. I look forward to a productive special session for the people of Texas.”

The Lieutenant Governor was also quick to point out in order to remind everyone that the Senate never lost quorum. With new items on the agenda it will be interesting to see if the Texas Senate works as fast as they did in the fist Special Session in Austin.

Lawmakers will have thirty days beginning Saturday to pass the agenda that Governor Greg Abbott has announced.

