The Texoma Ghost Town that Six Million Cattle Traveled Through

Getting sick of the ghost town stories? I got plenty of interesting towns in our area to go through. Next up, we head to Wilbarger County.

I encourage you to read my stories on the other ghost towns in our area. I have already done some for Archer, Clay, and Wichita counties. Let's drive a little further today to the ghost town of Doan's Crossing. Just about 13 miles north of Vernon is where you would find this once busy town back in the late 1800s. This town was along the cattle drive that would go up to the railheads in Dodge City, Kansas.

A man by the name of Jonathan Doan decided to set up a trading post right in the middle of the cattle drive. This way cowboys could stock up on everything they needed to survive the trip up to Kansas. It is estimated throughout the years that six million cattle made the trip through Doan's Crossing.

Get our free mobile app

Jonathan Doan is also believed to be the first person to permanently settle in Wilbarger County. A marker now sits on where the old trading post used to be. It features the names of the ranchers that would make their way through Doan's Crossing throughout the years.

According to the historical marker for the ghost town, Jonathan Doan would entertain English Lords and Indian Tribes in his town as well. He had around fourteen buildings setup across the land. It looks like some folks still live in the area just outside of the historical markers for Doan's Crossing.

Crazy to think this little area was once a bustling business and now, it's pretty much nothing. Alright, that's pretty much it for Doan's Crossing. If you want to hear about more ghost towns in our area. Let me know in the comments.

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America