Finally – a zombie you’ll want to run toward.

In the spirit of Halloween, Applebee’s has announced the new Dollar Zombie as their October Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

The cocktail is a combination of rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavors topped with a gummy brain and will only set you back $1.

Visit Applebee’s official website for more info on this drink as well as other monthly specials and limited-time offers.

Your Wichita Falls Applebee’s is located at 2911 Kemp Blvd.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.