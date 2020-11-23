There’s Help for Texans Who are Struggling to Pay Rent

If you’re having a hard time making ends meet and are wondering how you’re going to pay the rent, there’s help available to you.

Keeping up with the bills can be hard during normal times, but can be especially difficult when people are unable to work due to shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas offers assistance to low-income people in North and West Texas who are concerned about being evicted. The nonprofit organization serves 114 counties in Texas and has offices in Abilene, Amarillo, Brownwood, Dallas, Denton, Fort Worth, Lubbock, McKinney, Midland, Odessa, Plainview, San Angelo, Waxahachie, Weatherford, and Wichita Falls.

Unfortunately, the program doesn’t apply to those buying a home. The organization points out that it is designed to assist this who are at risk of eviction due to "non-payment of rent only."

Click here for more information regarding Legal Aid of Northwest Texas. You can also give them a call on the Legal Aid Line at 888-529-5277.