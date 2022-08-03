These 11 Texas Boys Went Missing In July. Have You Seen Them?

Get our free mobile app

Your help is needed in order to bring home some kids.

Summer is supposed to be a great time for kids. School is out and friends are around. It's a time where kids of all ages should have no worries, other than maybe getting home late after hanging out with friends. If they aren't running around outside having fun, then they should at least be inside and safe.

Sadly, too many children go missing from their homes and the family and friends that care about them. And this isn't happening in just one part of Texas. Kids are going missing all over this state, and we want to help bring them home and make sure they are safe.

Please take a little time to look through all of the pictures of the boys below from Texas that went missing in July and see if you recognize any of the faces or names. If you recognize one of the missing children or have any information concerning their where they may be or may be going, you're asked to call 911 or the NCMEC's phone number at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Thanks for helping.

11 Boys Who Went Missing in Texas This July The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) says these 11 boys from across Texas were reported missing in the month of July. If you've seen any of them or have any information concerning their whereabouts, call 911 or the NCMEC's hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

These 32 Texas Children Went Missing in July The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) says these 32 kids from across Texas were reported missing in the month of July. If you've seen any of them or have any information concerning their whereabouts, call 911 or the NCMEC's hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).