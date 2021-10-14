These 5 Texas Restaurants are on the New York Times Top 50 of 2021

Here I go writing with my belly again.

The New York Times recently released its list of the Top 50 restaurants in the United States and five of those restaurants happen to be located in Texas. The best part (for me anyway) is that I haven’t tried any of them, so I know where I’ll be eating next time I’m in the vicinity.

The Times didn’t go as far as to rank them, instead they opted to list them in alphabetical order, so we’ll just go with that.

First up is Birdie’s in Austin. It’s a restaurant and wine bar that only offers walk-in service, no reservations. They don’t have a phone, but you’re welcome to contact them via DM on Instagram. You’ll find Birdie’s at the corner of 12th and Harvey in East Austin.

Next, we have Blood Bros. BBQ in Bellaire, which is in the Houston area. They offer a unique bark on their brisket that includes spices commonly used in Chinatown. Blood Bros. BBQ is located at 5425 Bellaire Road.

The third Texas restaurant to make the list is Fish Lonja in San Antonio (which is also known as Carnitas Lonja). Their specialty is the tradition dish of Michoacán, Carnitas. They’re located at 1107 Roosevelt.

Next up is Roots Southern Table in Farmer’s Branch. Roots signature dish is duck fat-fried chicken served family style. They describe their menu as an homage to modern Southern Cooking. Roots is a part of The Shops at Mustang Station, located at 13050 Bee Street.

Finally, we have Sylvia’s in Brownsville. Sylvia’s is a small café that serves up authentic Mexican Food, specializing in huge tacos. You’ll find Sylvia’s at 1843 Southmost Road.

I don’t know about you, but I’m thinking a food lovers road trip just might be in order. Enjoy!

