How to Celebrate National Fast Food Day in Wichita Falls
Not that I need a reason to chow down on fast food, but with Tuesday (November 16) being National Fast Food Day, I feel obligated to do so.
Let’s go ahead and address the elephant in the room here. I’m fully aware of the fact that fast food isn’t exactly the healthiest food out there, but I don’t give a damn. I love the stuff.
I do try to strike a balance, though. I usually eat fairly healthy during the week and then splurge a little more on the weekend. But that rule is going out the window with National Fast Food Day falling on a weekday.
When I learned that tomorrow is the big day, it got to me to thinking. What would make for the perfect day full of the greasy goodness of fast food here in Wichita Falls? I had a hard time narrowing it down, so I figured I would throw a list of some of my favorites out there.
Let’s start with breakfast.
Thrashman’s Top 5 Fast Food Breakfasts
Whataburger: Sausage, Egg & Cheese Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit
Whataburger: Breakfast Burger
Chick-fil-A: Chicken Biscuit
Sonic: Ultimate Meat & Cheese Breakfast Burrito
McDonald’s: Biscuits & Gravy
Thrashman’s Top 5 Fast Food Burgers
Whataburger: Patty Melt
Whataburger: Double Whataburger with Cheese
Burger King: Bacon King
Wendy’s: Baconator
Jack in the Box: Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger
Thrashman’s Top 5 Tex-Mex Fast Foods
Taco Casa: Combo Burrito with Mild Sauce
Taco Bueno: Beef Muchaco
Taco Bueno: Chilada Platter
Qdoba: Chicken Tacos
Taco Casa: Chilada
The Best of the Rest
Sonic: Footlong Quarter Pound Coney
Chicken Express: 4-Piece Tenders
Whataburger: Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich
Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A Nuggets
Chick-fil-A: Chicken Sandwich
Now that you know what some of my favorites are, drop us a line in the comments section or on Facebook to let me know just how poor my taste is and which foods you think should’ve made the list.