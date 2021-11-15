How to Celebrate National Fast Food Day in Wichita Falls

Not that I need a reason to chow down on fast food, but with Tuesday (November 16) being National Fast Food Day, I feel obligated to do so.

Let’s go ahead and address the elephant in the room here. I’m fully aware of the fact that fast food isn’t exactly the healthiest food out there, but I don’t give a damn. I love the stuff.

I do try to strike a balance, though. I usually eat fairly healthy during the week and then splurge a little more on the weekend. But that rule is going out the window with National Fast Food Day falling on a weekday.

When I learned that tomorrow is the big day, it got to me to thinking. What would make for the perfect day full of the greasy goodness of fast food here in Wichita Falls? I had a hard time narrowing it down, so I figured I would throw a list of some of my favorites out there.

Let’s start with breakfast.

Thrashman’s Top 5 Fast Food Breakfasts

Whataburger: Sausage, Egg & Cheese Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit

Whataburger: Breakfast Burger

Chick-fil-A: Chicken Biscuit

Sonic: Ultimate Meat & Cheese Breakfast Burrito

McDonald’s: Biscuits & Gravy

Thrashman’s Top 5 Fast Food Burgers

Whataburger: Patty Melt

Whataburger: Double Whataburger with Cheese

Burger King: Bacon King

Wendy’s: Baconator

Jack in the Box: Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger

Thrashman’s Top 5 Tex-Mex Fast Foods

Taco Casa: Combo Burrito with Mild Sauce

Taco Bueno: Beef Muchaco

Taco Bueno: Chilada Platter

Qdoba: Chicken Tacos

Taco Casa: Chilada

The Best of the Rest

Sonic: Footlong Quarter Pound Coney

Chicken Express: 4-Piece Tenders

Whataburger: Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich

Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Chick-fil-A: Chicken Sandwich

Now that you know what some of my favorites are, drop us a line in the comments section or on Facebook to let me know just how poor my taste is and which foods you think should’ve made the list.

